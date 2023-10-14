Bloodshot Beetroot Halloween Cocktail Recipe
Conjure up a spine-chilling drink that's as striking as it is delicious with this bloodshot beetroot Halloween cocktail. This eerily delightful creation is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's the perfect potion for your Halloween festivities.
This spooky cocktail brings together a mysterious blend of flavors. The star here is beetroot juice, lending a fresh, earthy flavor and eerie blood red hue. Combined with the warmth of ginger, the fizz of soda, zing of lemon and a good alcoholic kick, this drink is a deliciously bewitching elixir. It's super easy to prep too, with everything simply shaken up together with some ice before straining into glasses.
To enhance the spook factor, we're introducing edible 'eyeballs' into the mix. Crafted cleverly from canned lychees, cocktail cherries, and raisins, they add a whimsical yet haunting final touch. So this Halloween, prepare to amaze your guests with a sip of this creative concoction!
Gather your ingredients for this bloodshot beetroot Halloween cocktail
To make the cocktail itself, you'll need some beetroot juice, ginger syrup, lemon juice, vodka and club soda. Once this has all been shaken together with some ice and strained into your glasses of choice, you can assemble those spooky edible "eyeballs." These can be created using canned lychees, a slice of a cocktail cherry, and a small raisin.
If you can't get hold of beetroot juice at the store, you can also make your own by passing cooked beets through a juicer, or blending them before straining through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve.
Step 1: Add ice to shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 2: Add cocktail ingredients
Add the beetroot juice, vodka, club soda, lemon juice, and ginger syrup.
Step 3: Shake
Shake well to combine.
Step 4: Strain
Strain cocktail into a glass.
Step 5: Make the eyeball
Push the cocktail cherry into the lychee, and the raisin into the cherry.
Step 6: Add to cocktail stick and serve
Skewer the "eyeball" onto a cocktail stick and place on the glass to serve.
Can you make these Halloween cocktails in advance?
These beetroot Halloween cocktails are perfect for preparing ahead, allowing you to be the ultimate host without missing out on any of the spooky fun.
To prep in advance, mix the base components of the cocktail — beetroot juice, ginger syrup, soda, and vodka — in a larger batch. This can be adjusted depending on how many people you plan to serve. Store this mixture in the refrigerator until you're ready to pour into glasses. Just before your guests arrive, add a generous squeeze of fresh lemon juice to rejuvenate the flavors. This way, you can effortlessly serve up a round of these delightfully spooky drinks in no time.
When it comes to the edible 'eyeballs,' you can also prepare them ahead. Assemble the lychee, cherry and raisin eyeballs on cocktail sticks and store them in the refrigerator until cocktail hour. As you serve, add a skewered eyeball to each glass for ultimate creepy effect!
Can you switch up any of the cocktail ingredients?
Yes! There is plenty of room to switch things up if you don't have the exact ingredients to hand. Feel free to unleash your inner mad scientist and experiment with the ingredients to concoct a potion that suits your preference.
If you're looking to tweak the flavors, consider opting for a different spirit. While vodka provides a neutral base, rum or gin will also work well with the beetroot here. For a non-alcoholic version, you can of course leave out the vodka entirely and let the other ingredients take center stage for a vibrant mocktail.
For an extra twist, why not experiment with different fruit juices? Cranberry juice can deepen the red hue, adding a tart note, or try pomegranate juice for a touch of sweetness. Don't be afraid to get creative with garnishes either. Instead of cherries and raisins in the lychee 'eyeballs,' try swapping for blueberries or raspberries.
|Calories per Serving
|226
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|23.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.5 g
|Total Sugars
|18.3 g
|Sodium
|48.6 mg
|Protein
|0.9 g