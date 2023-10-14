Bloodshot Beetroot Halloween Cocktail Recipe

Conjure up a spine-chilling drink that's as striking as it is delicious with this bloodshot beetroot Halloween cocktail. This eerily delightful creation is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's the perfect potion for your Halloween festivities.

This spooky cocktail brings together a mysterious blend of flavors. The star here is beetroot juice, lending a fresh, earthy flavor and eerie blood red hue. Combined with the warmth of ginger, the fizz of soda, zing of lemon and a good alcoholic kick, this drink is a deliciously bewitching elixir. It's super easy to prep too, with everything simply shaken up together with some ice before straining into glasses.

To enhance the spook factor, we're introducing edible 'eyeballs' into the mix. Crafted cleverly from canned lychees, cocktail cherries, and raisins, they add a whimsical yet haunting final touch. So this Halloween, prepare to amaze your guests with a sip of this creative concoction!