Domino's Offers Emergency Pizza, As If We Eat There Outside Of Emergencies

Dinner disasters can happen for any number of reasons, and Domino's is running a promotion that tosses out a life preserver to customers who might be suddenly drowning in such a situation. For a limited time at Domino's, you can redeem one free, medium-sized Emergency Pizza with two toppings to use as your secret weapon. And no, you don't need to provide details as to what your exact emergency is — you just need to be a Domino's Rewards member to qualify.

Domino's is pretty cheap if you're eating out on a budget, and it's extending a bit more of that generosity towards your wallet as the season of giving approaches. In a press release, Domino's senior vice president, Kate Trumbull, explained the new promo by saying, "Why did we launch Domino's Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point!"

Now it's just a matter of choosing what emergency you want to redeem it for until the offer expires on February 11, 2024. The company makes it really simple for members of the Domino's Rewards loyalty program to claim their free Emergency Pizza within their account.