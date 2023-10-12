Different kinds of mites reside in cheese. Among them are the flour mite (Acarus siro.) and the more formally recognized cheese mite species, Tyrophagus casei. Aged cheeses with natural rind are likely to have them. The mites thrive in the dark, cool environments where the cheese gets stored, but in the case of Boule de Lille (Mimolette), they are actively added to the cheese to get to work. Once the cheese is ready, the mites are brushed off or blown away with compressed air, they aren't shipped to the shops.

Because mites are minuscule, it is easier to look for their dust, which is a buildup of living and dead cheese mites and their debris. You'll see it on the cheese rind. In the case of very mitey cheeses like Boule de Lille, the surface itself can become cratered like the moon, but even some mature cheddars develop a powdery surface — it's not mold, it's mite dust.

The other telltale sign is a satisfying nutty tang. It can be compared to Parmesan after a few months, but the older versions are prized for taking on an almost maple-bacon, butterscotch nuttiness that's the perfect counterpoint to the cheesy tang of a mature fromage. Mimolette can be subbed in for cheddar in almost any recipe but is complex and satisfying enough to enjoy on its own or as part of a mighty mitey cheeseboard.