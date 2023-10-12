Taco Bell Cheesy Street Chalupas And Crispy Chicken Nuggets Review: Order The Chalupas, But Skip The Nuggets

Attention Bell Heads: Taco Bell is introducing two limited-edition menu items this week at participating locations! First up, Cheesy Street Chalupas. These street-inspired eats come with your choice of shredded chicken or grilled steak and feature a soft, chewy chalupa shell stuffed with a blend of gooey mozzarella and pepper Jack cheese. Next, Taco Bell is throwing its Crispy Chicken Nuggets into the ring, taking on an established group of fast-food fried chicken offerings. Made with all-white meat marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk, Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Nuggets are breaded in a uniquely crisp tortilla coating and come with a choice of two new sauces, Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

Taco Bell is a ubiquitous fast-food chain that regularly develops innovative food offerings to attract new customers every day. From the Crunchwraps and Nacho Fries to the Mexican Pizzas and Cinnamon Twists, it's easy to see why Taco Bell has a loyal fan base that keeps returning for unique, fun, delicious, budget-friendly fare. Taco Bell invited us to try both items and we've compiled all you need to know about the Cheesy Street Chalupas and Crispy Chicken Nuggets. Read on to see what these exciting new menu items are all about — because they may not be around for long.