Roasted Cauliflower Enchiladas Recipe
Get ready for a delightful veggie-infused twist on a classic with this delicious roasted cauliflower enchilada recipe from Catherine Brookes. It's full of bold Mexican flavors and vibrant colors, without the need for meat. This recipe makes humble cauliflower the star of these enchiladas — between the smoky roasted veggie filling, spicy enchilada sauce, and moreish cheesy topping, this tasty dish offers a satisfying and nutritious dinner option.
Not only is this recipe quick and simple to prep, it's packed with wholesome ingredients too. Cauliflower, often celebrated for its health benefits, is roasted with a blend of spices, until it becomes irresistibly tender and takes on plenty of spicy, savory flavors. Meanwhile, the black beans provide a hearty protein boost, while the cherry tomatoes add a burst of freshness.
The real magic happens when everything is wrapped in a soft tortilla, smothered in red enchilada sauce, and baked to cheesy perfection. The result? A dish that's hearty, warming, and bound to become a family favorite. Plus, you can customize these enchiladas to your heart's content with all of your favorite toppings.
Gather the ingredients for roasted cauliflower enchiladas
To make the spicy enchilada filling, you'll need cauliflower florets along with olive oil, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. You'll mix the cauliflower with cherry tomatoes, black beans, and cheddar cheese to round out the filling. You'll also need tortillas and enchilada sauce, and once the cauliflower enchiladas have baked, you can add whichever toppings take your fancy. We love to finish them with some diced avocado and fresh cilantro.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Toss the cauliflower and spices
Add the cauliflower to a baking sheet with the olive oil, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.
Step 3: Roast the cauliflower
Roast cauliflower for 25 minutes.
Step 4: Spread out the enchilada sauce
Meanwhile, spread ½ cup enchilada sauce in the bottom of a large rectangular baking dish. Set aside.
Step 5: Mix up the enchilada filling
Add the roasted cauliflower to a mixing bowl with the tomatoes, black beans, and ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese. Mix well.
Step 6: Fill the tortillas
Fill the tortillas with the cauliflower mixture, roll, and place seam side down in the baking dish.
Step 7: Add more sauce
Pour over the remaining 1 ½ cups enchilada sauce.
Step 8: Sprinkle on the cheese
Scatter over the remaining ¾ cup shredded cheese.
Step 9: Bake the enchiladas
Bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese in melted and bubbling.
Step 10: Add toppings and serve
Top with diced avocado and chopped fresh cilantro, if desired, before serving.
Can you switch up the ingredients in these roasted cauliflower enchiladas?
You can absolutely switch up the ingredients in these roasted cauliflower enchiladas to cater to your taste preferences or what you have in your kitchen. Enchiladas are wonderfully versatile, allowing you to customize the fillings and toppings to create a dish that you'll love.
While roasted cauliflower is the star here, you can easily incorporate other roasted veggies like bell peppers, zucchini, or mushrooms for added color, texture, and flavor. If you're looking for extra protein, consider adding extra beans such as pinto, kidney, or cannellini. You could even go for some cubed tofu. For those who enjoy a bit of heat, you can spice things up by adding diced jalapeños or green chilies to the filling mixture or adjusting the level of heat in the enchilada sauce.
When it comes to cheese, you can explore different varieties like Monterey Jack, pepper Jack, or a dairy-free alternative if you're following a vegan diet. And don't forget about the garnishes! Customize your enchiladas with your favorite toppings, whether that's sliced avocado or red onion, a dollop of sour cream, or a scattering of fresh cilantro or olives.
What are the health benefits of cauliflower enchiladas?
These cauliflower enchiladas certainly offer a multitude of health benefits. Starting with the star ingredient, cauliflower serves as a fantastic veggie alternative to traditional enchilada fillings. It's naturally low in calories yet rich in dietary fiber, which promotes feelings of fullness and aids in digestion. This versatile vegetable is also packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and potassium. Both cauliflower and tomatoes provide a great source of antioxidants, which help protect your cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. In addition, the black beans used in this recipe provide a healthy dose of plant-based protein.
If you're going for that classic avocado cilantro topping, there's plenty of goodness here too. Avocados are an excellent source of healthy fats, which are great for the heart and can help lower bad cholesterol levels. Cilantro contains anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the risk of developing some chronic diseases such as arthritis and heart disease. The combination of all these healthful ingredients makes cauliflower enchiladas the perfect wholesome, balanced, and delicious dinner option.
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 cups enchilada sauce, divided
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 ¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- 8 corn tortillas
- Diced avocado, for topping
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for topping
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Add the cauliflower to a baking sheet with the olive oil, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Toss to coat.
- Roast cauliflower for 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, spread ½ cup enchilada sauce in the bottom of a large rectangular baking dish. Set aside.
- Add the roasted cauliflower to a mixing bowl with the tomatoes, black beans, and ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese. Mix well.
- Fill the tortillas with the cauliflower mixture, roll, and place seam side down in the baking dish.
- Pour over the remaining 1 ½ cups enchilada sauce.
- Scatter over the remaining ¾ cup shredded cheese.
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Top with diced avocado and chopped fresh cilantro, if desired, before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|506
|Total Fat
|21.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|35.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.9 g
|Total Sugars
|12.8 g
|Sodium
|1,522.2 mg
|Protein
|22.8 g