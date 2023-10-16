Roasted Cauliflower Enchiladas Recipe

Get ready for a delightful veggie-infused twist on a classic with this delicious roasted cauliflower enchilada recipe from Catherine Brookes. It's full of bold Mexican flavors and vibrant colors, without the need for meat. This recipe makes humble cauliflower the star of these enchiladas — between the smoky roasted veggie filling, spicy enchilada sauce, and moreish cheesy topping, this tasty dish offers a satisfying and nutritious dinner option.

Not only is this recipe quick and simple to prep, it's packed with wholesome ingredients too. Cauliflower, often celebrated for its health benefits, is roasted with a blend of spices, until it becomes irresistibly tender and takes on plenty of spicy, savory flavors. Meanwhile, the black beans provide a hearty protein boost, while the cherry tomatoes add a burst of freshness.

The real magic happens when everything is wrapped in a soft tortilla, smothered in red enchilada sauce, and baked to cheesy perfection. The result? A dish that's hearty, warming, and bound to become a family favorite. Plus, you can customize these enchiladas to your heart's content with all of your favorite toppings.