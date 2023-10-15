Jalapeño Beer Cheese Soup Recipe
Sometimes, you may simply crave spicy, cheesy goodness, and that's perfectly acceptable. Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for jalapeno beer cheese soup. It's a dish that can be enjoyed whenever your taste buds desire a flavorful treat.
This hearty and creamy concoction combines the rich, velvety goodness of cheese with the subtle heat of jalapeños and the robust depth of beer, creating a comforting bowl of warmth that's perfect for any occasion. Whether you're a fan of spicy delights or simply seeking a cozy, soul-warming dish, this soup will tantalize your senses and leave you craving for more. This soup makes for an excellent addition to your game day spread, especially during football season. Its hearty nature and spicy kick are sure to be a hit with sports enthusiasts. Topalu recommends, "This jalapeño beer cheese soup is best enjoyed on chilly fall/winter evenings when you need something cozy to warm up to."
Jalapeño beer cheese soup is often garnished with toppings such as crispy bacon bits, scallions, or grated cheese, which add texture and additional layers of flavor. Get ready to savor the fusion of creamy, cheesy, and spicy goodness in every spoonful.
Gather your jalapeño beer cheese soup ingredients
To make this jalapeño beer cheese soup, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need bacon, butter, onion, jalapeño, flour, beer, chicken stock, heavy cream, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, shredded Monterey jack cheese, and green onions. To add some flavor, be sure to also grab garlic, paprika, dried thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Cook the bacon
Cook the bacon in a large pot over medium heat until crispy, about 8 minutes.
Step 2: Remove the bacon
Transfer to a paper towel lined plate and remove all but 1 tablespoon of bacon drippings from the pot.
Step 3: Cook the aromatics
Melt the butter in the same pot. Add the onion and jalapeño.
Step 4: Let them brown
Sauté until soft and starting to brown, about 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 5: Add seasoning
Add garlic, paprika, thyme, onion powder, and garlic powder. Saute for 1 more minute. Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 6: Add beer
Slowly pour in the beer while stirring constantly.
Step 7: Give it some body
Add the chicken stock and heavy cream, stir until well combined. Bring to a gentle simmer, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Step 8: Add the cheeses
Add the cheeses and stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Serve with crumbled bacon and green onions.
How should you store beer cheese soup leftovers?
Storing leftovers of jalapeño beer cheese soup properly is essential to maintain its flavor and quality. Allow the soup to cool to room temperature for about 30 minutes after cooking. Do not leave it at room temperature for an extended period. Divide the leftover soup into smaller portions, either in airtight containers or resealable plastic bags. This allows you to reheat only the amount you need each time. Place the containers or bags in the refrigerator within two hours of cooking. Jalapeño beer cheese soup can be stored in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.
If you don't plan to consume the leftovers within a few days, consider freezing them. Pour the soup into airtight containers or freezer bags, leaving some space at the top for expansion. Label the containers with the date to help keep track of freshness. The frozen soup can be stored for up to 2-3 months.
When you're ready to enjoy your leftover soup, reheat it on the stovetop over low to medium heat, stirring frequently to prevent sticking or burning. If you've frozen the soup, thaw it in the refrigerator overnight before reheating.
What should you pair with beer cheese soup?
The key to pairing is to balance the flavors and textures while adding variety to your meal. Feel free to mix and match these suggestions to create a customized pairing that suits your preferences and the occasion. Topalu suggests, "It can be served with warm breadsticks or Parmesan and herb croutons."
Serve slices of warm, crusty bread or soft pretzel rolls alongside the soup. The bread's chewy texture and slightly salty taste make it an ideal accompaniment for dipping. For a Tex-Mex twist, serve tortilla chips alongside the soup. They can be used for dipping, adding a crispy element to your meal. A light salad with fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a tangy vinaigrette can provide a refreshing contrast to the richness of the soup. Smoked sausages or bratwurst can be sliced and served alongside the soup for a hearty and satisfying meal. Since beer is an integral ingredient in the soup, consider serving the same beer used in the recipe or a complementary one. The beer's malty notes can complement the flavors of the soup.
- 6 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 yellow onion, finely diced
- 1 jalapeño, minced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 (12-ounce) can beer or ale
- 2 ½ cups chicken stock
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- 3 green onions, sliced
