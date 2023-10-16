Copycat Chipotle Tomato Salsa Recipe
Transport your taste buds straight to a world of bright, fresh flavors with this copycat Chipotle tomato salsa, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This vibrant and zesty salsa is a true homage to the beloved mild salsa served at Chipotle, capturing the essence of fresh ingredients and bold, tangy notes that make it perfect for chip-dipping and beyond.
The recipe keeps things super simple, featuring just a few fresh and nutritious ingredients and easy prep. Juicy tomatoes pair wonderfully with the crunch of red onions and the heat of jalapeños. A splash of citrus from lemon and lime juice adds even more flavor, bringing a refreshing zing that is characteristic of the original Chipotle version.
Whether you're a fan of topping your burritos, tacos, or bowls with a burst of flavor or simply looking for the perfect accompaniment for your tortilla chips, this homemade salsa is sure to bring the essence of Chipotle into your own kitchen.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Chipotle tomato salsa
You'll need just a handful of readily available ingredients to prep this simple salsa. Large, round, on-the-vine tomatoes make up the bulk of the salsa, whereas jalapeño and red onion add some more complexity. You'll also need chopped cilantro, lemon juice, lime juice, and a sprinkling of salt to round out this simple but delicious recipe.
Step 1: Dice the tomatoes
Dice the tomatoes into approximately ¾-inch chunks.
Step 2: Chop the onion and jalapeños
Finely chop the red onion, then de-seed and finely chop the jalapeños.
Step 3: Add everything to a mixing bowl
Add the chopped tomatoes, red onion, jalapeños, cilantro, lemon juice, lime juice, and salt to a mixing bowl.
Step 4: Mix
Mix well to combine.
Step 5: Serve the salsa
Transfer salsa to your serving bowl of choice. Serve with tortilla chips, if desired.
What pairs well with this copycat Chipotle tomato salsa?
For a classic combination, serve this copycat Chipotle tomato salsa as a side for scooping up onto tortilla chips. It's the ultimate dip, with fresh and juicy tomato chunks being the perfect addition to each crunchy chip. The salsa is also perfect as a topping for your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes. Spoon it generously over tacos, burritos, or nachos to infuse each bite with fresh, tangy goodness. This can also work well as a refreshing side to grilled chicken, fish, or shrimp, with the acidity from the tomatoes and citrus juices adding a great contrast to the savory meat. This tomato salsa's bright and bold notes will compliment beans and roasted vegetables wonderfully too.
The beauty of this copycat Chipotle tomato salsa is its ability to enhance a variety of dishes, making it a go-to condiment that can enhance your everyday meals. Whether you're building a burrito bowl, spicing up your grilled favorites, or indulging in some classic tortilla chip dipping, this salsa is the perfect way to satisfy your craving for a taste of the Chipotle experience at home.
How should you store leftover Chipotle tomato salsa?
This copycat Chipotle tomato salsa retains its freshness and punchy flavors well. Whether you've made a large batch for a gathering or are just preparing in advance for your next meal, the salsa can be stored in the fridge to keep it at its best. Transfer any remaining salsa to an airtight container and simply pop it in the fridge. This method will ensure that the salsa stays fresh for up to four days. Just be sure to give it a good stir before serving to reinvigorate the ingredients.
Unfortunately, we do not recommend freezing this salsa. Freezing can alter the texture of the ingredients, making them mushy and watery. Also, freezing would cause the salsa to lose quite a bit of flavor, and no one wants to top off their burrito bowl with wet, mushy, flavorless salsa — so it's best to stick with refrigerating any leftovers.
- 1 pound large round on the vine tomatoes
- ½ red onion
- 2 jalapenos
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- Salt, to taste
- Optional ingredients:
- Tortilla chips, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|70
|Total Fat
|2.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|11.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|247.6 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g