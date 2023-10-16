Copycat Chipotle Tomato Salsa Recipe

Transport your taste buds straight to a world of bright, fresh flavors with this copycat Chipotle tomato salsa, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This vibrant and zesty salsa is a true homage to the beloved mild salsa served at Chipotle, capturing the essence of fresh ingredients and bold, tangy notes that make it perfect for chip-dipping and beyond.

The recipe keeps things super simple, featuring just a few fresh and nutritious ingredients and easy prep. Juicy tomatoes pair wonderfully with the crunch of red onions and the heat of jalapeños. A splash of citrus from lemon and lime juice adds even more flavor, bringing a refreshing zing that is characteristic of the original Chipotle version.

Whether you're a fan of topping your burritos, tacos, or bowls with a burst of flavor or simply looking for the perfect accompaniment for your tortilla chips, this homemade salsa is sure to bring the essence of Chipotle into your own kitchen.