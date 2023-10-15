Add Berries To Your Next Hot Toddy For A Flavorful Twist

The classic hot toddy is one of the best drinks out there when the cooler months roll around. Hot toddies are comforting, simple, and will warm you up on a chilly evening. Most hot toddies are made with hot water, whiskey, a bit of honey, and some lemon. They're nicely balanced between sweet and tart. Even though they're not particularly complicated, they're endlessly adaptable. That versatility is one of the things that fans love about them besides choosing the best whiskey for a hot toddy. Putting a fun and unexpected twist on this classic cozy drink might be what you need to take it to the next level. It just so happens that berries are the perfect way to do that.

Berries are both sweet and tart, bringing some welcome dimension to your toddy. Depending on the berries you choose, you can add a fruity twist to your hot toddy that meshes perfectly with its classic lemony flavor. Different types of berries will give your cozy beverage slightly varied twists. You can try them all for uniquely delicious versions of this classic drink that will warm you from the inside out.