There's A Little Thing Called Small Batch Baking – And Here's How It Works

There are definite benefits to batch production. In essence, it means you use a series of stages or steps to produce a variety of goods. For baking, that means following recipes and understanding the science of baking. The idea is you cook in batches. If you are a business, you bake in large batches. However, if you are making treats for one, two, or a small family, you can (and should) take advantage of small-batch baking.

Instead of preparing a dozen chocolate raspberry cupcakes, with small batch baking, you might only make four cupcakes. Similarly, instead of making that whole tube of ready-to-bake cookie dough, just slice off enough for a few cookies. Not only is this good for portion control, but it can save on energy use and it is better suited for modern appliances. For example, one of the things you should know about air fryers is that because of space limitations, you can't make as large of a cake or as many cookies as you could in a full-sized oven. Ergo, you'll want to learn about how small-batch baking works.