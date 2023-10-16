Dislike Pumpkin Spice? Try Trader Joe's Maple Oat Beverage In Coffee Instead
While some people can't get enough of pumpkin spice, others are less enthusiastic about the flavor that's everywhere once fall comes around. Fortunately, the season has plenty of other flavors to offer, even if they're a little less mainstream — apple, salted caramel, cranberries, chai, maple, you get the idea.
If you're looking to add a bit of maple to your life, you might consider trying Trader Joe's non-dairy maple oat drink. Priced at about $2.99 per carton, this beverage can add creaminess and warm maple flavors to any recipe. For instance, instead of ordering a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can enjoy a cup of maple oat coffee.
Worth noting, however, is that this particular Trader Joe's beverage may not be ideal as a stand-alone product. The maple oat beverage is very sweet on its own and tastes best when paired with something that can balance out the sweetness. You can certainly try coffee, but you might also want to pair the maple oat beverage with chai tea or even hot apple cider.
Take your fall baking up a notch with maple oat milk
Fall may be rife with people whipping up a pumpkin-spice baked French toast recipe or other festive, pumpkin-flavored treats, but fortunately for those who aren't a huge fan of the flavor, Trader Joe's maple oat beverage is a great alternative. Since it's so versatile, you can use it in way more than just coffee.
On the simpler end of the spectrum, you can use the maple oat beverage to zhuzh up your oatmeal, but you can also take things a step further and use it in pancakes or cornbread. Even better, you can upgrade a frosted maple cookies recipe by swapping regular milk out for Trader Joe's maple oat beverage.
Of course, if you're feeling particularly savvy, you can pull out all the stops with a maple-loaded tres leches cake recipe. Rather than using regular milk to soak your sponge cakes, you can use your maple oat beverage. You might even add a bit of maple syrup to your cake batter, just for extra maple flavor.