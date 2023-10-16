Dislike Pumpkin Spice? Try Trader Joe's Maple Oat Beverage In Coffee Instead

While some people can't get enough of pumpkin spice, others are less enthusiastic about the flavor that's everywhere once fall comes around. Fortunately, the season has plenty of other flavors to offer, even if they're a little less mainstream — apple, salted caramel, cranberries, chai, maple, you get the idea.

If you're looking to add a bit of maple to your life, you might consider trying Trader Joe's non-dairy maple oat drink. Priced at about $2.99 per carton, this beverage can add creaminess and warm maple flavors to any recipe. For instance, instead of ordering a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, you can enjoy a cup of maple oat coffee.

Worth noting, however, is that this particular Trader Joe's beverage may not be ideal as a stand-alone product. The maple oat beverage is very sweet on its own and tastes best when paired with something that can balance out the sweetness. You can certainly try coffee, but you might also want to pair the maple oat beverage with chai tea or even hot apple cider.