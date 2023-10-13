Burger King's Friday The 13th Horror 'Movie' Goes All In On The Genre

Burger King is embracing all things spooky this season. The fast food chain previously announced that its new Trick Or Heat Meal would come out on unlucky Friday 13. However, Burger King is giving customers more than just the return of the Ghost Pepper Whopper and the arrival of its Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries in honor of this spooky day. It's also giving them a 60-second horror movie. If you're a fan of both scary movies and Whoppers, then never mind the date — this is your lucky day.

According to a press release from the fast food giant, Burger King and its agency partner, Dentsu Creative, have teamed up with Wild Gift Content and director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. Gomez-Rejon is no stranger to horror; he received an Emmy nomination for his work on "American Horror Story: Coven." He explained, "I love short films and I love horror, so I jumped at the chance to team up with Burger King and Dentsu Creative on the Ghost Pepper Whopper Halloween campaign. I had a blast revisiting the genre for the first time since my 'AHS' days, and directing a horror short starring the Ghost Pepper Whopper."

According to Dentsu Creative ACD Andrew Pattee, "Alfonso's a master at giving a wink of camp while leaning into the classic horror tropes we all love." This short film has all that and more, so if you're a horror movie aficionado like Gomez-Rejon, you're going to have plenty of fun with this quick flick.