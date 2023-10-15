Simple Garlic Mashed Potatoes Are The Perfect Fall Comfort Meal

As soon as the weather starts to change, with temperatures falling and leaves cascading down from the trees, there's nothing better than curling up inside with a cozy blanket and a comforting, hot meal. And what's more comforting than a bowl of mashed potatoes?

Thanks to Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes, we have an excellent garlic mashed potatoes recipe guaranteed to get you feeling all warm inside. In contrast to regular mashed potatoes that are packed with starchy goodness, this recipe balances the potatoes' starchiness with a generous helping of minced garlic. We're not saying that regular mashed potatoes can get a little boring, but, well, they're a simple, straightforward dish, and garlic adds a bit of pizzazz.

To be clear, a great dish doesn't have to be complex, but if you choose the right ingredients and treat them well, you can make something amazing. For instance, Brookes recommends using whole milk instead of low-fat milk, as it adds an extra richness to the mashed potatoes. She points out that, while a regular potato masher works just fine, "you can also use a potato ricer for a perfectly smooth potato."