Traditional Bangers And Mash Should Be A Fall Comfort Food Staple

When the leaves begin to change colors and the temperature drops, our desire for comfort food suppers also increases. A pot pie, lasagna, or one-pot meal all sound divine, but really, we'd go for anything that brings back a feeling of nostalgia. For many from the U.K., nothing beats bangers and mash for a soothing fall staple.

While the name of the dish is a reference to sausages and mashed potatoes, the kind of sausage that's typically used across the pond is different from what is eaten in the U.S. Recipe developer Catherine Brooks explained to Mashed, "A traditional British pork sausage [that] is typically made with a high percentage of pork meat and spices such as sage, onion, nutmeg, and pepper," and its closest counterpart "in the U.S. would be a mild Italian sausage."

Luckily, Brooks is no stranger to improvisation when it comes to cooking, and created a recipe for traditional bangers and mash for Mashed that doesn't require you to take a trip out of the country. But while you have the option to use bratwurst, kielbasa, or any kind of sausage your heart desires, the most important aspect is that it's high-quality with little to no fillers.