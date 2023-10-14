Aldi's Pork Schnitzel Deserves The Air Fryer Treatment
Pork schnitzel has arrived at U.S. Aldi locations as a part of the supermarket chain's biannual German Week. People say Aldi's chicken schnitzel is as delicious as it is easy to make, and it seems as though its pork counterpart is just as good. It's also especially quick, easy, and healthy to prepare if you have an air fryer at the ready.
A package of Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel comes with six pieces of pork loin and will only set you back around $9. The pork loin pieces are covered in a crispy breading made from saltine crackers. With only 220 calories per piece and plenty of preparation options to choose from, this schnitzel could easily become a go-to centerpiece for a comfort-food dinner. That said, once each Aldi location runs out of its German Week inventory, it won't be restocked until the spring, when the next German Week rolls around, so be sure to grab some while you still can if you love quick dinners and meat you can prepare in the air fryer.
The best way to prepare your pork schnitzel
Once you have your hands on a box of Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel, you've got a few different cooking options. The box provides instructions for pan frying and deep frying, but if you don't have the time (or patience) for these more hands-on methods, this pork schnitzel is something unique you can make in your air fryer. Many of us might not think of our air fryers when the time comes to cook meat, but in reality, air frying is a great alternative for cooking any dish you might want to deep fry. It's also particularly convenient for heating frozen foods.
To ensure this cooking method doesn't dry out your pork schnitzel, you can start by using a bit of olive oil spray on both sides of each piece you plan on making. Preheat your air fryer to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Once heated, add your schnitzel and cook for 10-12 minutes. Next, flip each piece of schnitzel over and continue cooking. Once your pieces are browned, they're ready to eat.