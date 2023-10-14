Aldi's Pork Schnitzel Deserves The Air Fryer Treatment

Pork schnitzel has arrived at U.S. Aldi locations as a part of the supermarket chain's biannual German Week. People say Aldi's chicken schnitzel is as delicious as it is easy to make, and it seems as though its pork counterpart is just as good. It's also especially quick, easy, and healthy to prepare if you have an air fryer at the ready.

A package of Deutsche Küche Pork Schnitzel comes with six pieces of pork loin and will only set you back around $9. The pork loin pieces are covered in a crispy breading made from saltine crackers. With only 220 calories per piece and plenty of preparation options to choose from, this schnitzel could easily become a go-to centerpiece for a comfort-food dinner. That said, once each Aldi location runs out of its German Week inventory, it won't be restocked until the spring, when the next German Week rolls around, so be sure to grab some while you still can if you love quick dinners and meat you can prepare in the air fryer.