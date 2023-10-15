The Dolphining Technique Will Help You Make Latte Art Like A Pro

Despite the prevalence of latte art among talented baristas, taking a whack at this skill can be intimidating. And that's for good reason: If you frequently order your cup of joe from a latte-art aficionado, your barista probably wishes you knew just how difficult this art is to create. Still, when trying to master any new skill, you have to start somewhere, and learning the basics of latte art may be simpler than you think. The dolphining technique can be anyone's first foray into making latte art.

Latte art is made by pouring the foamed milk on top of a latte in specific patterns. If you've seen latte art before, then you're probably familiar with what's called a tulip, as it's one of the most common latte art designs. It looks a bit like a flower with a heart on top or like the petals of a tulip. Perfecting a tulip is a great place to start your latte-art adventure, and dolphining is an easy way to ensure that you pour in just the right pattern to grow a lovely latte-art tulip.