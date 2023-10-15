What Really Makes Soft Serve Taste So Good

Like the old saying goes, there's always room for ice cream. Our apologies to Jell-O for usurping its famous catchphrase, but the modern dessert seekers simply aren't enticed by gelatin and pudding products the way their antiquated brethren might've been. Of course, the frosty, creamy, unparalleled deliciousness offered by quite literally any type of non-savory ice cream is different. We can't imagine a single person (beyond lactose intolerant individuals) turning down a cone or cup — whether it's hard ice cream or soft serve.

Before any sticklers decide to get snooty (snooty?) or snotty (snotty?), we concede soft serve may not technically qualify as ice cream by some definitions. Yet no matter how one chooses to categorize this delightful dessert — one so beloved that TV's Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) believed in the existence of a smiling chocolate soft serve emoji (hint: It's not ice cream) — soft serve undoubtedly offers a unique-yet-familiar alternative to traditional ice cream.

Now, simply stating "soft serve tastes delicious" reveals little to no information regarding why and how it's such a superbly fantastic frozen concoction. Given our innate interest in what precisely makes soft serve so great, we decided to research those underlying details with the same enthusiasm as a toddler digging into a chocolate-vanilla swirl. If you, too, are curious how this frozen treat's swirling glory consistently knocks it out the park, keep reading as we discuss what really makes soft serve taste so good.