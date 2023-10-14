The Watery Hack That Helps You Pick Out The Sweetest Blueberries

If there's one thing we all know about blueberries, it's that they have a wide spectrum of flavors. Ripe blueberries, for instance, have a nice sweetness, maybe a note of acidity. On the other hand, under-ripe blueberries can be tart enough to make your mouth pucker. Although you can guess a blueberry's flavor from its color and firmness (ripe berries are softer and a blue-gray color; less ripened berries are firmer and may have hints of purple or green), you usually can't know for sure until you eat them. Or can you?

Interestingly enough, you can easily separate sweet blueberries from the tart ones by pouring them all into a bowl of water. Sweeter, riper berries will sink to the bottom of the bowl, while the berries that are less ripe and more tart will float. Weird, right?

One thing to be mindful of when using this trick is that you should only rinse blueberries right before you intend to eat them. To keep blueberries fresh, they need to remain dry, with their natural waxy coat intact.