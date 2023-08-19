14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Blueberries

Blueberries are the second most consumed berry in the United States behind strawberries (per Statista), and it's easy to see why. The small round berries are bursting with flavor, antioxidants, and hydration, making them the perfect superfood addition to muffins, pancakes, oatmeal, and smoothies. America's love affair with blueberries has grown rapidly over the past generation. According to the U.S.D.A., we only produced about 45,000 tons in the 1990s, but production ramped up to 339,000 by 2019. The country is both the world's top producer of the berry and its top importer (per Tridge), meaning that even though we grow more blueberries than any other country, we still can't keep up with our own demand.

Despite the ubiquity of the berry, there are many ways to maximize its versatility that you might not have thought of. Whether it's proper storage techniques, recipe hacks, or tips for keeping them fresh longer, we've got you covered with a rundown of all the ways you can improve your use of this delicious fruit.