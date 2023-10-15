Salade Composee Is The Parisian Dish That Keeps Leafy Greens Nicely Neat

The French have their own unique way of cooking just about everything, including their own onion soup, which is very different from English onion soup. Naturally, they also have a special way of making salad. Salade composée, which translates to composed salad, isn't as much a recipe as it is a philosophy of how to treat salad ingredients. While many of us toss our chopped lettuce leaves, vegetables, nuts, and sliced chicken breast into a bowl along with oodles of dressing, salade composée prioritizes presenting each ingredient so it is clearly visible on a plate rather than in a bowl.

Salade composée is basically the antithesis of the best salads at Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen's offerings have ingredients chopped so finely that they're practically minced before being thrown together in a bowl. This method optimizes salads for quick consumption between hurried phone calls in the office and trips to the gym. As France is a country known for its hours-long meals, it makes sense that their salads would feature larger cuts of vegetables that take longer to eat. This allows you to really savor each bite. Salade composée can be made up of an endless list of ingredients but there are a few principles to follow.