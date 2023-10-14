KFC's $20 Fill Up Box Doesn't Exactly Impress TikTok

Now more than ever, people are looking for affordable ways to feed their whole family. That's why for just $20, KFC is offering a fill-up box complete with 12 nuggets, four biscuits, four pieces of chicken, french fries, and four sauces. Customers can choose between original and crispy chicken, with the sauce options including KFC sauce, buffalo ranch, classic ranch, honey BBQ, and honey mustard. Unfortunately, TikTok users claim it doesn't provide enough food to serve its intended purpose.

Although the video's original poster, @heyimsuie, claims the box can feed "a whole f—ing village," commenters aren't on board. "That would literally feed just me," one user wrote. Another user went as far as to say it would only serve as half a meal for them. One commenter addressed the elephant in the room, writing "$20 used to get more than that 10 years ago."

Sadly, TikTok users aren't the only ones who feel this way about the KFC offering.