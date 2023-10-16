The Ingredients That Give Perfect Sesame Chicken Its Sweet Finish

Of all the classic Chinese takeout dishes, few rival the popularity of sesame chicken. Crispy breaded and fried chicken is given a bath in a wok full of hot oil and sauce that creates a coating that is sweet, savory, and wonderful. Notably, sesame chicken isn't quite as cloyingly sweet as sweet and sour or orange chicken, which are also popular dishes from Chinese-American restaurants.

Recipe developer Cecilia Ryu's recipe for sesame chicken is exceptional because it maintains such a gorgeous balance between ingredients: acidic rice vinegar, umami-rich soy sauce, and nutty sesame oil base. These are then packed with extra flavor from fresh and lightly spicy garlic and ginger, and of course, the holy trinity that gives sesame chicken its signature sweetness: brown sugar, honey, and ketchup. Yes, ketchup.

Often, we think of ketchup merely as a hamburger topping. But ketchup is actually an incredible sauce that can be used as a marinade, finishing sauce, and so much more. Made from tomatoes, which naturally contain MSG (a flavor booster), ketchup is also fortified with spices, vinegar, and a sweetening agent like high fructose corn syrup. These convenient and complex flavors make ketchup a perfect choice for a sesame chicken glaze. The other two sweet ingredients bring their own depth of flavor — brown sugar carries the tang of molasses, and honey its lightly earthy and fresh notes. These, combined with rice vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and sesame oil, make for an outstanding flavor combination unique to sesame chicken.