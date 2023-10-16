The TikTok Canned Food Opening 'Hack' That Sadly Won't Make The Cut

If the 10 billion searches for #CookingHacks and over 100 billion for #LifeHacks on TikTok are any indication, finding easier and more efficient ways to do things is a struggle for many. But while some seem like genius at first glance, a closer look often reveals some flaws.

Such is the case with a can opener hack shared by TikToker @comestayawhile. It involves using the can opener horizontally to remove the lid from the outside instead of the inside. The hack touts no more sharp edges or trying to get the lid out, and some would argue it reduces possible contamination from a dirty lid because it won't fall into the can. But not everyone agrees that this way is better.

"I'm seeing sharp edges," commented one person. "I did that one time but the can itself was sharp," said another. Others criticized the sideways use of the can opener. "They make specific types of can openers to cut like this, doing this with a [regular] one can [break] it," said one disapproving TikToker. While we haven't confirmed the claim about breaking, many conventional can openers are designed to be used vertically, and they're not always easy to handle correctly. While flipping the can opener horizontally instead of vertically may seem brilliant to many, those who would rather open their cans around the side instead of the top would need a smooth cut or safety can opener.