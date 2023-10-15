It's Shockingly Easy To Make Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak At Home
Comfort foods don't come more classic than Salisbury steak. It's one of those dishes that is simultaneously nostalgic and modern because there's so much room to be creative while still adhering to the traditional flavors. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay demonstrates this with his spin on this dish, which features meatball-shaped steak pieces instead of the typical patties. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson recreated Flay's Salisbury Steak recipe, and you don't have to be a famous chef to master it.
The advantage of creating meatballs instead of flat and wide patties is that they'll cook more quickly in the pan prior to going in the sauce. While the shape of the meat diverts from the original version, Flay's sauce includes the usual mushrooms, onions, and beef broth. This dish will come together in about a half-hour and will have your kitchen smelling like Bobby Flay himself is standing over the stove.
Eat this Salisbury steak over pasta or rice
As temperatures continue to drop, most of us are looking for warm, comforting dishes to soothe our fall and winter blues. Johnson's copycat of Bobby Flay's Salisbury steak recipe captures all the delicious flavors and aromas of this dish. The most challenging part is nailing the amount of salt and pepper that goes into the meat. Johnson recommends cooking a test meatball to sample the seasonings; that way, you know they'll come out tasting great. Other flavors in the meatballs include Parmegiana Reggiano, breadcrumbs, and garlic.
The Salisbury steak meatballs come served in a bath of beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire, onions, and mushrooms. Johnson said you can swap some red wine for the beef broth, but doesn't recommend other substitutions in order to stay true to Flay's version. You can eat this Salisbury steak by itself, but it also makes a great entree served over pasta, rice, or mashed potatoes, which will absorb the succulent sauce and take on the flavors of the meatballs.