It's Shockingly Easy To Make Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak At Home

Comfort foods don't come more classic than Salisbury steak. It's one of those dishes that is simultaneously nostalgic and modern because there's so much room to be creative while still adhering to the traditional flavors. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay demonstrates this with his spin on this dish, which features meatball-shaped steak pieces instead of the typical patties. Mashed recipe developer Erin Johnson recreated Flay's Salisbury Steak recipe, and you don't have to be a famous chef to master it.

The advantage of creating meatballs instead of flat and wide patties is that they'll cook more quickly in the pan prior to going in the sauce. While the shape of the meat diverts from the original version, Flay's sauce includes the usual mushrooms, onions, and beef broth. This dish will come together in about a half-hour and will have your kitchen smelling like Bobby Flay himself is standing over the stove.