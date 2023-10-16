Actress And Controversial Cookbook Author Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Actress and author Suzanne Somers died at her home on October 15 at the age of 76. Her publicist R. Couri Hay broke the news (via People). Although it's not clear how Somers died, the statement made by her publicist says that she "survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years." Hay also shared that there will be a burial for her close family this week, with a memorial to follow in November. Somers had three children and a husband, fellow TV entertainer Alan Hamel.

Somers is best known in the television world for her role on the show "Three's Company," which ran in the late '70s and early '80s. She also authored cookbooks, health and wellness books, and even an autobiography. Somers was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and in the past, the actress was outspoken about the food-related lifestyle changes she made in response to the illness. These themes also appeared in her writings, which at times caused controversy.