The Best Five Guys Copycat Burger Only Takes One Cook, Not A Handful

Five Guys most likely has an entire team in the kitchen putting the food together assembly-line style: One person fries potatoes, another flips burgers, while yet another attends to assembly and packaging. As a home cook, you may not have trained sous chefs on hand, much less the space to accommodate them, but Mashed developer Jake Vigliotti's recipe will still allow you to make a decent copycat Five Guys burger as long as you have more than one grill pan and the manual dexterity to cook two items simultaneously. The reason for this is that the bun must be toasted at the exact same time the burger is frying. While the bread cooks more quickly than the meat does, you won't get to relax once the buns are done. At this point, you'll need to dress the buns with the necessary condiments so they'll be ready to slide the burgers in the second they come off the grill.

If you're not great at multitasking, it may take some practice, but as Vigliotti tells us, "If you use the correct stuff, and follow the formula, you'll be making burgers just like they do at Five Guys." Even if you don't manage to pull the operation off with split-second precision, you'll still have a tasty cheeseburger for a lower price than Five Guys charges (the chain is known for being expensive) and can avoid the temptation of asking for fries with it, then going home with five pounds of unwanted extras.