It's A Mistake To Cook Teeny Tiny Food In Your Air Fryer – Here's Why

Air fryers are a true game changer for home cooks. They provide the ability to use less oil when cooking, free up oven space during elaborate meals, and allow cooks to quickly and conveniently whip up tasty snacks. However, this versatile kitchen appliance isn't suitable for all foods, particularly extra small or light items.

To understand why teeny tiny food isn't always a good fit for air frying, you should know how air fryers work. They use a fan that blows over a powerful heating element to blast food with a steady current of hot air, creating the crispy but light texture that air fryers are known for imparting. In most cases, the food that goes into an air fryer is substantial or heavy enough that the air jet isn't a factor.

Conversely, in some cases — like with leafy greens for kale chips or finely chopped vegetables — the air current can lift the items and blow them around the cooking chamber. This can even happen with extra small pieces of meat or seafood. The best-case scenario results in a mess and uneven cooking; the worst could lead to smoking or fire if the items stick to the heating element.