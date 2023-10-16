It's A Mistake To Cook Teeny Tiny Food In Your Air Fryer – Here's Why
Air fryers are a true game changer for home cooks. They provide the ability to use less oil when cooking, free up oven space during elaborate meals, and allow cooks to quickly and conveniently whip up tasty snacks. However, this versatile kitchen appliance isn't suitable for all foods, particularly extra small or light items.
To understand why teeny tiny food isn't always a good fit for air frying, you should know how air fryers work. They use a fan that blows over a powerful heating element to blast food with a steady current of hot air, creating the crispy but light texture that air fryers are known for imparting. In most cases, the food that goes into an air fryer is substantial or heavy enough that the air jet isn't a factor.
Conversely, in some cases — like with leafy greens for kale chips or finely chopped vegetables — the air current can lift the items and blow them around the cooking chamber. This can even happen with extra small pieces of meat or seafood. The best-case scenario results in a mess and uneven cooking; the worst could lead to smoking or fire if the items stick to the heating element.
Simple air fryer solutions
Cooking too-small food is one mistake everyone makes with air fryers, as well as using too much (or not enough) oil, overcrowding the cooking area, and incorrect preheating. For similar reasons to why we avoid tiny pieces of food, it's also crucial to ensure seasonings thoroughly adhere to items before air frying or risk a more involved cleanup.
If you had your heart set on air frying small or light items, don't despair. It's certainly possible — but it requires extra equipment or steps. In some cases, you may be able to skewer your food before cooking, allowing the combined weight to help prevent ingredients from blowing around. Plus, skewers make flipping or turning easier. Foods at risk of blowing open, like sandwiches or quesadillas, can be secured with toothpicks to keep them shut. Alternatively, air fryer accessories can also help, like multi-layer racks built for holding light, broad items (like greens) in place. While they require an extra investment and some forethought, this equipment can dramatically expand the possibilities for your air fryer.
Remember this guidance, and you should have no problem whipping up all sorts of air fryer recipes that are as easy as they are delicious.