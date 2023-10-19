Secrets Of Store-Bought Bread You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

There's a belief out there that color-coded bread tags mean something, and indeed, they certainly do. While it may seem fun to memorize these bread codes for the sake of obtaining the "freshest" loaf on the shelf, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind before skipping away with those fresh slices scot-free.

First and foremost, it is important to recognize that there isn't necessarily an industry "standard" when it comes to how bread tags are color coordinated. The belief that one color represents one day of the week may be true for some brands, but for others, it may mean something totally different.

This leads us to our next point. Certain colored bread tags may signify which day of the week the bread was baked, but could also serve as an indicator for when workers should remove the bread from shelves. Since older bread loaves are often taken away before new deliveries, manufacturers use color-coded tags to help employees know which breads to keep and which to ditch. Thus, while bread tag colors certainly do mean something, it may not always be quite what you think.