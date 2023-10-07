Grocery Store White Bread Ranked

Wonder Bread is a former pantry staple that you might be hard-pressed to find in many local markets today. And while we're sure you might find a package of it somewhere, you should be aware that it isn't exactly the best type of white bread you'll come across.

Now, we're sure plenty of you will disagree with us here, and that's fine. Arguments like, "But it's soft!" and "It tastes great!" are likely reasons many would contend that this certainly is the best bread money can buy. Reviews of the bread include many statements like these, not to mention that many have grown up with the stuff. So, we understand that it can be harder for Wonder Bread fans to let go despite how low-quality the bread is.

If you look at Wonder Bread ingredients, you'll see why we tend to stray away from this favorite. It's ridden with additives and has one of the longest ingredient lists you'll likely see on packaged bread. Yes, it's soft, and yes, it's yummy. But it's also chock-full of controversial dough conditioners, high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, bleached flour, and more that make it this way. Sorry, but this isn't exactly our idea of a great loaf of white bread. We do want to note that those of you living in Canada may get lucky. Wonder Bread has reformulated its bread sold in this part of the globe so that it contains less harmful ingredients than it originally did. Lucky you!