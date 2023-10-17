Cute & Savory Frankenstein Veggie Hand Pies Recipe

Halloween is one of those holidays that not only allows for craftiness in the kitchen, but actively encourages it — explaining why ghoul-shaped cookies and pumpkin-flavored treats become all the rage in October. Of course, if you want to get extra creative, you might venture to make something truly spooktacular, and these cute and savory Frankenstein veggie hand pies certainly check the creativity box. As recipe developer Patterson Watkins says, "Not only are these little savory hand pies tasty, but they are cute as all get-out!"

While the pumpkin and curry powder-infused filling is something to get excited about, it's the homemade flaky crust that really makes these hand pies such a special treat. "I like the super flaky and super flavorful combination you can achieve by using both butter and shortening," Watkins says of her "super secret, special baking hack," though the addition of an egg in the pastry dough is also a unique inclusion. As Watkins explains, "This protein addition gives the dough a little more stretch and give," which will ultimately make it easier to shape your little Frankensteins.