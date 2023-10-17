Piping Tips Are The Secret To Perfectly Festive Pumpkin-Shaped Cupcakes

When the autumn chill hits, it's time to look to the best fall pumpkin baking recipes. The visual appeal can hit a high note if your pastry looks like a pumpkin in a cupcake form. For the majority of home bakers, these end up looking a bit amateur, with orange frosting pasted onto a regular round cupcake canvas. Luckily, there's an easy trick to getting those pumpkin cupcakes to look more pumpkin-like. Fortunately, this hack doesn't require professional-level pastry chef skills. You just need frosting piping tips.

While you probably already use frosting tips for decorating, you can use them before the cupcakes even start to bake to get a darling pumpkin shape. For each cupcake, you'll need two frosting tips. Because they will stay in the cupcake tray during the baking process, these need to be able to withstand high heat without melting. For that reason, don't use plastic tips for this hack. Stainless steel tips would be the best alternative. You'll also need cupcake tray liners — disposable or reusable silicone ones will work fine as long as they are flexible.