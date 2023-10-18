Vegan Vs Dairy Butter: What Are All The Differences?

Anyone who's ever baked chocolate chip cookies or made a cake from scratch can attest to the importance of butter. It's an essential flavor building block in both cooking and baking, which has historically made the creation of vegan renditions tricky. Nowadays, grocery store shelves are lined with various brands of plant-based and vegan butter that claim to taste like the traditional dairy version and yield the same outcomes in the kitchen.

These vegan and plant-based butter options may taste like dairy butter, but that's about all the two types have in common. You'll very likely notice a difference if you typically bake with dairy butter and then swap it out for a vegan alternative. You may end up with similar flavors in the end, but the texture and mouthfeel will likely be noticeably unique. This is because these two types of butter have completely different compositions: Butter is made from churned cream, while vegan butter is primarily created from various oils.