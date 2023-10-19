What Happened To The Original Cast Of Cake Boss?

Bartolo Valastro Jr., better known as Buddy, is the undeniable lead of the popular reality television show "Cake Boss," which launched on cable network TLC in April 2009. But the show's cast extends beyond Valastro to family, in-laws, delivery drivers, and more. It takes a lot of people to run this beloved Hoboken, New Jersey bakery!

Carlo's Bake Shop was opened in 1910 by Carlo Guastaferro. In 1964, the business was acquired by Buddy Valastro's father, Bartolo Valastro Sr. Carlo's Bakery, which immediately became the Valastros' family business. When Valastro Sr. passed away in 1994, his family kept the bakery going and made it prosper. Few people today haven't at least heard of the Cake Boss.

When the heart and soul of a TV show is a large, outgoing family that works very hard at maintaining its legacy, it's easy to become attached to the members. And they aren't fictional characters. They don't only exist within the confines of the show and its spinoffs. When the cameras turn off, the people continue living their lives. Some come back in future seasons of the show, while others move on.

So, what is the original cast of Cake Boss up to now? Read on to find out.