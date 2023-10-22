Copycat Crumbl Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe
Indulge in the irresistible magic of bakery-style perfection right in the comfort of your own kitchen with recipe developer Christina Musgrave's copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookies recipe.
If you've ever wandered into a Crumbl Cookies store, you know the alluring aroma that fills the air and the warm, gooey, freshly baked cookies that are practically impossible to resist. Now, you can recreate that same mouth-watering experience with this recipe.
These cookies are a delightful marriage of crispy edges and a soft, chewy center, generously studded with high-quality chocolate chips. Musgrave tells us, "These are good for any occasion. I love making a batch when family will be in town or we're having people over." Let's be honest, there really is no bad time to enjoy chocolate chip cookies. They almost always sound craveable. Your family and friends will be clamoring for more once they get a taste of these delectable delights!
Gather your copycat Crumbl chocolate chip cookie ingredients
To make these cookies, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need all the classic chocolate chip cookie ingredients, including butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, baking powder, cornstarch, salt, and milk chocolate chips.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Prep your baking sheets
Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
Step 3: Cream butter and sugars
Cream together butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a stand mixer.
Step 4: Add remaining wet ingredients
Add the eggs and vanilla. Beat on low until combined.
Step 5: Add dry ingredients
Add all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, cornstarch, and salt. Mix on low speed, until just combined.
Step 6: Add chocolate chips
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Step 7: Prepare dough to be baked
Scoop out cookie dough with a 1/3 cup and roll into a ball. Place on prepared cookie sheet.
Step 8: Bake
Bake for 10-12 minutes, until just golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes, then serve.
How can you customize these copycat Crumbl cookies?
You can adjust various ingredients and techniques to create cookies with different flavors, textures, and appearances. Musgrave notes, "You can add in caramel, crushed peanut butter cups, or sprinkles to these cookies for more flavor." Experiment with different types of chocolate chips, such as dark, milk, white, or even flavored chips like butterscotch or mint. Use chunks of chocolate or chop up your favorite chocolate bar for irregular and gooey chocolate pockets.
Add nuts like walnuts, pecans, almonds, or macadamia nuts for a crunchy and nutty texture. Incorporate dried fruits like cranberries, raisins, or cherries for a sweet and tangy twist. Add a touch of vanilla extract, almond extract, or a hint of citrus zest (lemon, orange) to enhance the cookie's flavor. Try using browned butter for a nutty and toasty flavor, or use coconut oil for a unique twist. Experiment with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom for a warm and aromatic touch. The opportunities are endless.
What can you serve with these copycat Crumbl Cookies?
Chocolate chip cookies are a versatile treat that can be enjoyed on their own or paired with various accompaniments. The classic and most beloved pairing with chocolate chip cookies is a glass of cold milk, whether regular or non-dairy. This complements the sweetness and richness of the cookies. Musgrave notes, "You can serve a classic milk and cookies pairing, or serve the chocolate chip cookie with red wine for adults."
Besides beverages, fresh fruit can provide a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of the cookies. Sliced strawberries, bananas, or berries can work well. You can even make a simple fruit salad. A dollop of homemade whipped cream or whipped topping can add a light and airy element to the cookies. Spread peanut butter, almond butter, or any nut butter on the cookies for an extra layer of flavor. It's a delightful combination of sweet and savory. Pairing cookies with a cheese platter featuring a variety of cheeses, crackers, and some fruit can be a unique and savory twist.
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups milk chocolate chips
|Calories per Serving
|371
|Total Fat
|16.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|48.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|33.8 g
|Sodium
|192.8 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g