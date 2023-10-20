Liquid Death Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Liquid Death is a brand on a mission. Its primary directive is to reshape the image of water to fit in with the cool kids. Using a delightfully ironic name and creative punk-inspired branding, company founder Mike Cessario has recontextualized water as an alternative to unhealthy (yet cool) beverages like energy drinks and beer. The brand has rapidly expanded thanks to the emergence of a cult following, and now it has branched out to offer flavored sparkling water and iced teas. Including its plain waters, the company now offers ten flavors in total. But not all Liquid Deaths are created equal.

That is precisely why we have taken on the task of ranking all of Liquid Death's flavors from worst to best. After all, it's easy to forget that LD is still new to the flavored beverage marketplace and has more growing to do. Specifically, LD needs to establish which of its flavors will become mainstays and which will be culled once the early hype for this company subsides.

And since branding is such a key part of the Liquid Death product, we are also going to rate the names of each product. The ratings will be based on how well they convey that heavy metal aesthetic while remaining true to their flavor. Without further ado, let's begin with the worst Liquid Death flavor.