What Is Bibingka And What Does It Taste Like?

How many foods are so beloved that they actually have a song named after them? Well, quite a lot, actually, but how about if you narrow it down to just holiday music? Well, in that case, there's, uh, the Wassail Song, maybe, although the drink that it celebrates is some old-timey thing that's long since been supplanted by eggnog and peppermint mochas. In the Philippines, though, it just wouldn't be Christmas without "Bibingka" — either the Ben&Ben song or the eponymous cake that it celebrates.

While we can only get an imperfect understanding of the song through a translation of the original Tagalog lyrics, it seems to suggest that this traditional rice flour cake is the best holiday gift you can buy for your true love, and we've got to admit it sounds far more appealing than having to deal with dozens of drumming drummers, gaggles of geese, and topiary-ensconced poultry. As in the song, these cakes are traditionally sold by street vendors outside the churches where las Misas de Gallo ("masses of the rooster," referring to the early morning hour at which the services take place) are held over the nine days leading up to Christmas, and the scent of freshly-baked bibingka may be just as evocative for Filipinos as chestnuts roasting over an open fire were for Mel Tormé.