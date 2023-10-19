We Couldn't Help But Wonder: How Many Slices Is A Costco Pizza?

While there are many rules that shoppers must follow while at Costco, like bringing your own membership card and showing your receipt when you leave, one of the unspoken rules among customers is the need for a food court trip after shopping. Despite having a cart full of groceries, the convenience of knowing you don't have to immediately start cooking can be extremely appealing to hungry shoppers.

The pizza is a popular choice at Costco's food court because of how filling and affordable it is. Customers can choose between a single slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza for $1.99. Interestingly, the single slice is ⅙ of the whole pie and ends up covering almost the entirety of Costco's paper plates. This is because the single slices are cut differently than when customers buy a whole pizza.

According to Redditors, the Costco food court actually has a large metal contraption that is used to help workers cut the pizza into six even slices each time. Basically, it is a hexagon shape with an X in the middle and a line going through it horizontally. This gets placed over the pizza in order to guide where the pizza cutter goes. Therefore, after it's originally cut into their serving slices, it's easy to cut each slice in half again so that the full pizzas get 12 slices.