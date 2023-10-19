We Couldn't Help But Wonder: How Many Slices Is A Costco Pizza?
While there are many rules that shoppers must follow while at Costco, like bringing your own membership card and showing your receipt when you leave, one of the unspoken rules among customers is the need for a food court trip after shopping. Despite having a cart full of groceries, the convenience of knowing you don't have to immediately start cooking can be extremely appealing to hungry shoppers.
The pizza is a popular choice at Costco's food court because of how filling and affordable it is. Customers can choose between a single slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza for $1.99. Interestingly, the single slice is ⅙ of the whole pie and ends up covering almost the entirety of Costco's paper plates. This is because the single slices are cut differently than when customers buy a whole pizza.
According to Redditors, the Costco food court actually has a large metal contraption that is used to help workers cut the pizza into six even slices each time. Basically, it is a hexagon shape with an X in the middle and a line going through it horizontally. This gets placed over the pizza in order to guide where the pizza cutter goes. Therefore, after it's originally cut into their serving slices, it's easy to cut each slice in half again so that the full pizzas get 12 slices.
Costco takes their pizza seriously
If you were wondering how Costco pizza is really made, the truth is the assembly is very streamlined, with employees completing the whole process in under 8 minutes. While cutting pizza isn't the hardest thing in the world, being in a rush can result in some pretty crooked slices, which is why the gadget that they use is so helpful for consistency.
If you were to buy an entire pizza at Costco, it's normal to assume that every location would follow the same slicing protocol, and it turns out they do. After speaking with Costco locations in California, North Carolina, Arizona, and Colorado, it became clear that their whole pizzas are always sliced into 12 similarly sized slices.
The only downside of ordering an entire 18-inch Costco pizza is that it will take about 15 minutes for the food court to make it and sometimes longer if they're busy. However, it will only cost you $9.95 and clever shoppers actually place their orders early if they think it'll be a long wait. While the cheese and pepperoni flavors are definitely popular, many customers loved the store's combo and veggie options as well. Unfortunately, they were discontinued at the start of the pandemic and don't appear to be making a permanent return any time soon. Of course, that doesn't mean that all 12 slices of Costco's cheese and pepperoni pizzas aren't still extremely popular, especially after a shopping spree.