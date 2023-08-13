12 Rules Shoppers Must Follow At Costco

Costco is a magical kingdom filled with bargains, but if you want to be permitted entry, there are rules you have to follow. Most of them are very reasonable — Costco offers big discounts, but some might be a little more surprising. And some make you wonder how many people pushed their luck before deciding to put that rule into writing. For instance, Costco has a strict no shirt, no shoes, no service rule.

If you've ever ventured into Costco's treasure trove of deals and delights, you know that it's not just your average shopping experience. From towering shelves stacked with oversized products to free samples that seem to appear around every corner, there's a unique rhythm to navigating the aisles of this membership-only warehouse wonderland.

But hold on to your oversized shopping carts, because in this article, we're diving into 12 rules that every Costco shopper must follow. Whether you're a seasoned Costco pro or a first-timer looking to master the art of bulk buying, we have tips to help you conquer your next shopping spree like a true Costco connoisseur. This will give you the confidence to stalk the aisles like you know what you're doing — there'll be no surprises and nobody threatening to revoke your membership.