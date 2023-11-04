Recipes Preparation Sheet-Pan Recipes

Maple-Roasted Delicata Squash Recipe

maple roasted delicata squash in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed
By Kate Shungu and Mashed Staff/

Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for maple-roasted delicata squash, a dish that perfectly captures the essence of the fall season. Delicata squash, with its creamy, sweet flesh, is roasted to perfection and creates a medley of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. The addition of pure maple syrup enhances the natural sweetness of the squash while infusing it with a warm, caramelized glaze. Not sure where to find this specialty squash? Shungu says, "You can find them in the produce section at most grocery stores next to the other squash like butternut and acorn. They are typically only available in the fall and early winter."

Shungu tells us, "I love cooking with delicata squash in the fall because you don't have to peel it! The peel is thin enough to eat with the squash, and it gets soft in the oven. And, they are small enough that they're not difficult to cut." Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, this recipe is a fantastic and easy way to savor the fall harvest and add a touch of elegance to your table.

Gather your maple-roasted delicata squash ingredients

Whole squash next to oil and syrup in white bowls Kate Shungu/Mashed

To make this dish, you will need simply delicata squash, maple syrup, and olive oil. That's it! It doesn't get easier than that.

Step 1: Preheat oven

oven preheated to 400 F Kate Shungu/Mashed

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Step 2: Prepare baking sheet

Silicone mat on sheet pan Kate Shungu/Mashed

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Step 3: Scoop out seeds

scooping out seeds and membranes of delicata squash Kate Shungu/Mashed

Slice delicata squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and membranes and discard.

Step 4: Slice delicata squash

sliced delicata squash on cutting board with knife Kate Shungu/Mashed

Slice the squash into ½ inch pieces.

Step 5: Dress with maple syrup and olive oil

Hand pouring maple syrup on delicata squash slices Kate Shungu/Mashed

Place the squash pieces on the sheet pan and drizzle the olive oil and maple syrup over the top.

Step 6: Sprinkle with salt

delicata squash slices on baking sheet Kate Shungu/Mashed

Season with salt to taste and spread the squash in an even layer on the pan.

Step 7: Bake

delicata squash slices baked Kate Shungu/Mashed

Bake for 25–35 minutes, or until the squash is tender and easily pierced with a fork.

Step 8: Serve

roasted delicata squash on white plate Kate Shungu/Mashed

Transfer to a serving platter and serve while still warm.

What pairs well with maple-roasted delicata squash?

roasted delicata squash on plate Kate Shungu/Mashed

Maple-roasted delicata squash has a naturally sweet and nutty flavor that could pair well with a variety of complementary ingredients to create a balanced and satisfying meal. Shungu says, "I like serving roasted delicata squash with roast chicken or pork chops in the fall and winter when the vegetable is in season." If those types of proteins aren't your favorites, the savory flavors of roast turkey make an excellent pairing with the sweetness of the squash. Alternatively, the richness of salmon complements the sweet squash and creates a well-rounded dish. Even hearty sausages, like Italian or apple-flavored varieties, provide a nice contrast to the sweetness.

Besides proteins, a serving of complex carbohydrates makes for a great side dish. A bed of fluffy quinoa serves as an excellent base to soak up the delicious maple glaze. Nutty farro complements the squash's earthy flavors and provides a hearty element to the dish. Even cinnamon-spiced sweet potato makes for a great, veggie-forward side dish.

How can you customize maple-roasted delicata squash?

maple roasted delicata squash in bowl Kate Shungu/Mashed

Add some warmth to this squash side with a pinch of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice for a spicier, autumnal flavor. Shungu advises, "If you want to add some heat to the sweetness, sprinkle some cayenne pepper on the squash along with the salt before roasting." Brighten up the dish with the zest of an orange, lemon, or lime, which will add a citrusy and aromatic twist. Experiment with different herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage for herbal notes that complement the sweetness of the maple. Toasted nuts such as pecans, walnuts, and almonds, or seeds like pumpkin seeds, can add a delightful crunch and extra flavor. Crumbled goat cheese or feta can provide a tangy and creamy element to the dish. 

After it comes out of the oven, drizzle a sauce or dressing of your choice over the roasted squash. Options include a balsamic reduction, a honey-Dijon glaze, or a simple olive oil and lemon juice vinaigrette. If you want the squash to be crispier, cut it into thinner slices or roast it for a longer period. For a softer texture, roast it for a shorter time.

