Maple-Roasted Delicata Squash Recipe
Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for maple-roasted delicata squash, a dish that perfectly captures the essence of the fall season. Delicata squash, with its creamy, sweet flesh, is roasted to perfection and creates a medley of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. The addition of pure maple syrup enhances the natural sweetness of the squash while infusing it with a warm, caramelized glaze. Not sure where to find this specialty squash? Shungu says, "You can find them in the produce section at most grocery stores next to the other squash like butternut and acorn. They are typically only available in the fall and early winter."
Shungu tells us, "I love cooking with delicata squash in the fall because you don't have to peel it! The peel is thin enough to eat with the squash, and it gets soft in the oven. And, they are small enough that they're not difficult to cut." Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, this recipe is a fantastic and easy way to savor the fall harvest and add a touch of elegance to your table.
Gather your maple-roasted delicata squash ingredients
To make this dish, you will need simply delicata squash, maple syrup, and olive oil. That's it! It doesn't get easier than that.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
Step 3: Scoop out seeds
Slice delicata squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and membranes and discard.
Step 4: Slice delicata squash
Slice the squash into ½ inch pieces.
Step 5: Dress with maple syrup and olive oil
Place the squash pieces on the sheet pan and drizzle the olive oil and maple syrup over the top.
Step 6: Sprinkle with salt
Season with salt to taste and spread the squash in an even layer on the pan.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 25–35 minutes, or until the squash is tender and easily pierced with a fork.
Step 8: Serve
Transfer to a serving platter and serve while still warm.
What pairs well with maple-roasted delicata squash?
Maple-roasted delicata squash has a naturally sweet and nutty flavor that could pair well with a variety of complementary ingredients to create a balanced and satisfying meal. Shungu says, "I like serving roasted delicata squash with roast chicken or pork chops in the fall and winter when the vegetable is in season." If those types of proteins aren't your favorites, the savory flavors of roast turkey make an excellent pairing with the sweetness of the squash. Alternatively, the richness of salmon complements the sweet squash and creates a well-rounded dish. Even hearty sausages, like Italian or apple-flavored varieties, provide a nice contrast to the sweetness.
Besides proteins, a serving of complex carbohydrates makes for a great side dish. A bed of fluffy quinoa serves as an excellent base to soak up the delicious maple glaze. Nutty farro complements the squash's earthy flavors and provides a hearty element to the dish. Even cinnamon-spiced sweet potato makes for a great, veggie-forward side dish.
How can you customize maple-roasted delicata squash?
Add some warmth to this squash side with a pinch of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, or allspice for a spicier, autumnal flavor. Shungu advises, "If you want to add some heat to the sweetness, sprinkle some cayenne pepper on the squash along with the salt before roasting." Brighten up the dish with the zest of an orange, lemon, or lime, which will add a citrusy and aromatic twist. Experiment with different herbs like rosemary, thyme, or sage for herbal notes that complement the sweetness of the maple. Toasted nuts such as pecans, walnuts, and almonds, or seeds like pumpkin seeds, can add a delightful crunch and extra flavor. Crumbled goat cheese or feta can provide a tangy and creamy element to the dish.
After it comes out of the oven, drizzle a sauce or dressing of your choice over the roasted squash. Options include a balsamic reduction, a honey-Dijon glaze, or a simple olive oil and lemon juice vinaigrette. If you want the squash to be crispier, cut it into thinner slices or roast it for a longer period. For a softer texture, roast it for a shorter time.
- 2 medium delicata squash
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Slice delicata squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and membranes and discard.
- Slice the squash into ½ inch pieces.
- Place the squash pieces on the sheet pan and drizzle the olive oil and maple syrup over the top.
- Season with salt to taste and spread the squash in an even layer on the pan.
- Bake for 25–35 minutes, or until the squash is tender and easily pierced with a fork.
- Transfer to a serving platter and serve while still warm.
|Calories per Serving
|142
|Total Fat
|3.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|29.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.2 g
|Total Sugars
|6.1 g
|Sodium
|7.7 mg
|Protein
|1.7 g