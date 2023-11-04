Maple-Roasted Delicata Squash Recipe

Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for maple-roasted delicata squash, a dish that perfectly captures the essence of the fall season. Delicata squash, with its creamy, sweet flesh, is roasted to perfection and creates a medley of textures and flavors that will leave you craving more. The addition of pure maple syrup enhances the natural sweetness of the squash while infusing it with a warm, caramelized glaze. Not sure where to find this specialty squash? Shungu says, "You can find them in the produce section at most grocery stores next to the other squash like butternut and acorn. They are typically only available in the fall and early winter."

Shungu tells us, "I love cooking with delicata squash in the fall because you don't have to peel it! The peel is thin enough to eat with the squash, and it gets soft in the oven. And, they are small enough that they're not difficult to cut." Whether you're a seasoned cook or a beginner in the kitchen, this recipe is a fantastic and easy way to savor the fall harvest and add a touch of elegance to your table.