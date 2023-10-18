'It's Alive!' Scooter's Coffee Adds New FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Drink

Scooter's Coffee may not be quite as popular as Starbucks yet, but the Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee house has quickly grown since first opening in 1998 and is projected to franchise 1,000 stores by 2024. With this growth also comes an overwhelming responsibility to compete with the likes of Dunkin' and Starbucks in the holiday drink department.

Since Scooter's Coffee already has fall options on its drink menu with items like the Iced Autumn Caramel Crunch, Pumpkin Cold Foam, and Iced Pumpkin Caramelicious, it looks like it is headed in the right direction. However, the coffee chain is taking it up a notch with a creepy twist for a limited time leading up to Halloween with the reveal of its new "scary delicious" FrankenSCOOOT! energy drink, (via press release).

The iced drink is an ombre green color that gives off serious Frankenstein vibes. The frightful combination includes a mixture of raspberry and blue raspberry flavors and offers a refreshing change from pumpkin spice. The FrankenSCOOOT! can be ordered in two sizes, medium or large, and comes with a sugar-free or full-sugar option. The coffee chain also recommends trying this Halloween treat with the addition of sweet cold foam for a creamy and fruity flavor experience.