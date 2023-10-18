'It's Alive!' Scooter's Coffee Adds New FrankenSCOOOT! Energy Drink
Scooter's Coffee may not be quite as popular as Starbucks yet, but the Nebraska-based drive-thru coffee house has quickly grown since first opening in 1998 and is projected to franchise 1,000 stores by 2024. With this growth also comes an overwhelming responsibility to compete with the likes of Dunkin' and Starbucks in the holiday drink department.
Since Scooter's Coffee already has fall options on its drink menu with items like the Iced Autumn Caramel Crunch, Pumpkin Cold Foam, and Iced Pumpkin Caramelicious, it looks like it is headed in the right direction. However, the coffee chain is taking it up a notch with a creepy twist for a limited time leading up to Halloween with the reveal of its new "scary delicious" FrankenSCOOOT! energy drink, (via press release).
The iced drink is an ombre green color that gives off serious Frankenstein vibes. The frightful combination includes a mixture of raspberry and blue raspberry flavors and offers a refreshing change from pumpkin spice. The FrankenSCOOOT! can be ordered in two sizes, medium or large, and comes with a sugar-free or full-sugar option. The coffee chain also recommends trying this Halloween treat with the addition of sweet cold foam for a creamy and fruity flavor experience.
Spooky season is upon us
With the days getting shorter and the weather colder, a spooky energy drink may be just what people need to get into that Halloween spirit. Plus, there is actually a science behind customers' affinity toward seasonal items and holiday drinks in particular, with the smell and taste eliciting nostalgic feelings. Scooter's Coffee is taking advantage of the appeal of limited-time offerings to share its latest creation.
Scooter's Coffee teased the drink launch on Instagram, with a cryptic green graphic and a caption noting that on October 18, 2023, it will be doing the monster mash. The drink will only be around till the end of the month, though, and the chain encouraged customers to try it before it "vanishes like a ghost" after Halloween.
The Instagram comments on its release video appear to be a mixed bag, with some customers claiming they tried the drink and loved it, and others questioning what exactly it is — one asking if it was Red Bull. However, the chain recently announced via press release that it has replaced Red Bull with SCOOOT! Energy, "an exclusive, proprietary energy drink," which is designed to have less sugar than other energy drinks: an innovation it has utilized in its monstrous green concoction.