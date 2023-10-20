Why Your Homemade Marshmallow Isn't Spreading Correctly In The Pan

Like many foods, marshmallows are just better when they are homemade. Not only are you in full control of every ingredient, but the texture, the flavor, and all the qualities that make marshmallows so desirable are more pronounced in the homemade version. And, best of all, marshmallows are not super difficult to make — you only need a few basic ingredients, such as water, sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, and flavoring. However, the process isn't foolproof. It is possible to mess up. Unfortunately, you might not discover you've done something wrong until it is too late. For instance, if you're having trouble spreading the marshmallow in your pan.

The key to getting the perfect marshmallow consistency is in the mixing. As you mix all the hot ingredients together, you inherently add air to the recipe. This air gives your marshmallow its fluff. And as more and more air enters the mix, the gelatin and sugar cool and set. If you mix too long, the marshmallow becomes stubborn. Instead of being a flowing goo, it is already resilient enough to resist your attempts to spread it evenly across your pan. If you overwhip and the gelatin sets quicker than anticipated, your marshmallow will not spread as easily as you hoped.