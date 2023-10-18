Aldi (Known For 'It's Not A Sale' Ads) Is Putting Thanksgiving Items On Sale

Thanksgiving, a time when families come together to celebrate gratitude and savor the flavors of the season, is a cherished tradition in American households. However, rustling up a feast can often become a financial challenge, making it difficult for hosts to extend their invitations beyond the immediate family. The costs of ingredients like Thanksgiving turkey, gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and the all-important pumpkin pie can add up quickly. Aldi, the global grocery retailer known for its commitment to providing high-quality goods at affordable prices, very well may rescue your T-Gives budget.

A press release reveals that starting Wednesday, November 1 and continuing throughout the entire holiday season, Aldi is rolling out a massive Thanksgiving feast of savings on over 70 classics, including gravy mix, French fried onions, brioche rolls, fresh cranberries, assorted herbs and spices, butter, vanilla, pumpkin pie mix, pecans, pie crust, and even meats, cheeses, and crackers for handmade charcuterie boards.

The savings are so substantial that Aldi customers can expect cost reductions of up to 50% on an array of Thanksgiving staples. Coupled with the brand's already affordable everyday prices, hosts can potentially invite a few additional guests to their annual gathering — unless, of course, you want more of the leftovers for yourself.