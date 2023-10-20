Does Trader Joe's Ever Accept Coupons?

While Trader Joe's is known for its low prices on everything from organic produce to its specialty products, there are always going to be customers who strive to find even lower prices. For savings seekers, Trader Joe's has some good news and bad news for you. Trader Joe's website states, "We have low prices, every day. NO coupons. NO membership cards. NO discounts. NO glitzy promotions or couponing wars at our stores." While this sounds a lot like bad news for couponers, a little digging uncovers an exception.

An email sent to Mashed from Trader Joe's public relations manager, Nakia Rohde, gets more specific, confirming that not every coupon is off the table. "We do not offer Trader Joe's coupons. We stay focused on providing the best everyday values, every day. However, we do accept manufacturer's coupons for other brand's products we carry."

For shoppers frustrated that stores like Costco and Aldi don't accept any kind of coupons, the news that manufacturer's coupons are welcome at Trader Joe's should be very encouraging. While Trader Joe's doesn't generally carry a ton of brand-name items, it tends to carry them at a lower price than your average big box store. For that reason, you can save even more by also using a manufacturer's coupon.