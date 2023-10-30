Baked Chili-Lime Tilapia Recipe

Prepare your taste buds for a burst of zesty flavor with our baked chili-lime tilapia recipe — a delightful fusion of spices that transforms simple tilapia fillets into a vibrant and mouthwatering dish. With a handful of pantry staples and a zingy twist of lime, this recipe by Catherine Brookes is your ticket to a quick and flavorful weeknight dinner.

The stars of the show are the tilapia fillets, which provide a mild and flaky canvas ready to soak up the bold flavors of the spice blend. There's the bold kick of chili powder, the warmth of cumin, the smokiness of paprika, and the zesty tang of lime. Once rubbed with this aromatic blend and baked, the tilapia becomes a succulent delight with the perfect combination of heat and citrusy brightness. Get ready for a dinner that's not just delicious but also easy to prepare, making it an ideal go-to for busy weeknights or leisurely weekends.