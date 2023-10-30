Baked Chili-Lime Tilapia Recipe
Prepare your taste buds for a burst of zesty flavor with our baked chili-lime tilapia recipe — a delightful fusion of spices that transforms simple tilapia fillets into a vibrant and mouthwatering dish. With a handful of pantry staples and a zingy twist of lime, this recipe by Catherine Brookes is your ticket to a quick and flavorful weeknight dinner.
The stars of the show are the tilapia fillets, which provide a mild and flaky canvas ready to soak up the bold flavors of the spice blend. There's the bold kick of chili powder, the warmth of cumin, the smokiness of paprika, and the zesty tang of lime. Once rubbed with this aromatic blend and baked, the tilapia becomes a succulent delight with the perfect combination of heat and citrusy brightness. Get ready for a dinner that's not just delicious but also easy to prepare, making it an ideal go-to for busy weeknights or leisurely weekends.
Gather the ingredients for the baked chili-lime tilapia
Preparing this tasty dish couldn't be simpler. You'll need just a few basic ingredients to get started. Tilapia fillets are first seasoned with a little salt and pepper before being rubbed with a spice mix consisting of chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, and lime zest. Once baked to perfection, lime juice is squeezed all over the steaming fish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Mix the spices
Mix together the chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, and lime zest in a bowl.
Step 3: Pat fish dry
Pat the tilapia fillets dry with a paper towel.
Step 4: Season the fish
Season the tilapia with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5: Add the spices
Sprinkle the spice mix over the fish and rub in.
Step 6: Bake
Transfer the tilapia to a baking dish and bake for 12–14 minutes, or until the fish is opaque and flaky.
Step 7: Add lime juice and serve
Pour the lime juice over the baked fish before serving.
What should you serve with chili-lime tilapia?
There are so many tasty accompaniments to complement the bold flavors of baked chili-lime tilapia. For a well-rounded and satisfying meal, pairing with some veggies and carbs is a great option. We especially love to enjoy this flavorful fish with some roasted potatoes and steamed garden peas. Another classic pairing option is a bed of fluffy cilantro-lime rice, which complements the spicy and citrusy tilapia wonderfully.
If you're aiming for a lighter option, consider serving over rice noodles with a side of steamed vegetables or a fresh green salad. Asparagus, broccoli, or green beans will work great here, as will spinach, arugula, or lettuce. For a more substantial side, roasted sweet potatoes or hearty mashed potatoes make excellent choices, too. Chili-lime tilapia is certainly a versatile base for a range of exciting dinner options and allows you to tailor the sides to suit your preferences.
Can you pan fry the chili-lime tilapia?
If you're looking to switch things up, pan-frying is a fantastic alternative to baking for your chili-lime tilapia. Begin by seasoning your tilapia fillets with the spices and lime zest just as you would for the baked version. Next, heat a little olive oil or butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once your skillet is nice and hot, gently place the seasoned fillets in, cooking each side for about 3-4 minutes until they achieve that golden-brown perfection. The direct contact with the hot surface adds a lovely crust to the tilapia while sealing in the flavorful juices.
Pan-frying is not only quicker but results in a slightly crisp exterior, giving way to the tender and flaky fish inside. It's a fantastic option for those who appreciate a more hands-on cooking experience and want to enjoy their tilapia with that golden, pan-seared finish. Whether baked or pan-fried, the choice is yours; both methods deliver a dish that's bursting with flavor.
- 4 tilapia fillets
- 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
|Calories per Serving
|124
|Total Fat
|2.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|58.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|314.8 mg
|Protein
|23.8 g