How Long Does It Take To Smoke Turkey?

When preparing Thanksgiving turkey, there are method options galore: roasting, frying, grilling, and, of course, smoking. Smoking a turkey is a culinary art that requires time, patience, and careful monitoring. While Thanksgiving most often serves as the main event for this mouthwatering masterpiece, time is essential for delivering a succulent, flavorful bird.

So, how long does it take to smoke a turkey? Mashed recipe developer Stephanie Rapone recommends a guideline of at least 15 minutes per pound when smoking a turkey. The journey begins with selecting a high-quality turkey and properly assembling it for the smoker. Many home cooks and pro chefs agree it's essential to brine the turkey beforehand. Brining, giving it a lovely saltwater bath, helps infuse the poultry with delectable umami notes. Once your turkey is brined and seasoned to your liking, it's time to fire up the smoker.

The first key moment arrives around the 90-minute mark when you should check the overall color. If the skin appears to be developing a deep, rich hue, it's time to intervene. Turkey skin can darken quickly during the smoking process, so covering it with foil can prevent it from over-browning. This will also keep the skin from becoming too brittle — or worse, burnt.