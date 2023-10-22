Why You Should Preheat Your Waffle Maker Every Time

Making waffles is easy. Well, it's easy after you make the first one, at least. No matter how long you've had your waffle maker or how much you love it, that first waffle always seems to be worthy of getting thrown out. It's a little too gooey or some parts are burnt while other areas haven't even begun to brown. But then, almost magically, that second waffle turns out much better. Not only is the outside a more uniform color, but the inside is light, fluffy, and evenly cooked. Your waffle maker isn't faulty. Chances are, you're just a little impatient. The key to getting every waffle perfect, even that first one, is to preheat your waffle maker.

Like with an oven, a waffle maker needs to heat up to a specific temperature to cook properly. The key difference is that air cooks the food in an oven while metal plates come into direct contact with the food in a waffle maker. The downside is that it takes a while for the plates to heat to a uniform temperature, which then means some areas of the metal will be hotter than others. This in turn means that some parts of your waffle will burn, while others remain undercooked. Preheating allows all parts of the plate to come up to temperature, which is why you should always allow ample time to preheat your waffle maker.