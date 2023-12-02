Hearty Beef Chili Hash Recipe

The only thing better than a steaming bowl of chili for dinner is a bowl of beef chili hash, which somehow manages to be even heartier than the regular chili we all know and love. This recipe, developed by Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, incorporates beef and packs in russet potatoes and two types of beans, resulting in a chili smorgasbord that tastes especially delicious on a chilly evening.

"I love that this chili hash is hearty and filling, yet simple," Musgrave describes. And when she says simple, she isn't lying — you'll need all of 30 minutes to make this one-pot dish, so clean-up will be just as easy as cooking. Since your finished hash will feature protein-packed beef and nutrient-dense beans, you can enjoy a bowl on its own, with a dollop of sour cream, or take a similar approach to Musgrave, "I like serving this as a main with cornbread on the side."