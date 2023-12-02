Hearty Beef Chili Hash Recipe
The only thing better than a steaming bowl of chili for dinner is a bowl of beef chili hash, which somehow manages to be even heartier than the regular chili we all know and love. This recipe, developed by Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, incorporates beef and packs in russet potatoes and two types of beans, resulting in a chili smorgasbord that tastes especially delicious on a chilly evening.
"I love that this chili hash is hearty and filling, yet simple," Musgrave describes. And when she says simple, she isn't lying — you'll need all of 30 minutes to make this one-pot dish, so clean-up will be just as easy as cooking. Since your finished hash will feature protein-packed beef and nutrient-dense beans, you can enjoy a bowl on its own, with a dollop of sour cream, or take a similar approach to Musgrave, "I like serving this as a main with cornbread on the side."
Gather the ingredients for hearty beef chili hash
Ground beef, chopped russet potatoes, pinto beans, and kidney beans will make up the bulk of this dish, though you'll also need a can of chili starter to add some depth. Other components include olive oil, a white onion, salt, pepper, and some sour cream for serving.
Step 1: Heat up the olive oil
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook the potatoes
Add potatoes and sauté for 15 minutes, until tender.
Step 3: Add the beef and onion
Add ground beef and onion to the skillet.
Step 4: Saute until cooked
Sauté for 10 minutes, until cooked, stirring frequently.
Step 5: Add the chili starter and beans
Add 1 can chili starter, pinto beans, kidney beans, salt, and black pepper.
Step 6: Stir the ingredients
Stir well and bring to a simmer.
Step 7: Simmer
Simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Add sour cream and serve
Top with sour cream and serve.
How can you switch up this beef chili hash?
There are quite a few variations of chili out there, and even more so when you consider those that would classify as a chili hash — so needless to say, there are countless ways that one might customize chili. This beef chili hash recipe is no exception, and the easiest way to customize it based on your preferences or availability of ingredients would be to switch up the type of bean, meat, or potato — you really can't go wrong with most varieties. "You could use any kind of potatoes, [substitute] ground turkey/chicken for beef, or use other beans," Musgrave notes.
If you want to keep the chili hash itself exactly as-is, and sour cream really isn't your thing, then perhaps you'd be more inclined to switch up the toppings. Per Musgrave, "You could top with plain Greek yogurt instead or add some shredded cheddar cheese."
How should you store leftover beef chili hash?
This recipe yields a whopping eight servings, which is a big win for big families, but not quite as ideal for couples or those who live alone. Fortunately, you can easily hold onto leftovers, so even if you are a solo dweller, all those extra servings won't go to waste after you get your initial fix. As Musgrave notes, "Leftovers keep [for] 3-4 days," so just dollop on a fresh scoop of sour cream and you're good to go.
Well, you might want to reheat the leftovers before you add the sour cream, and Musgrave has some tips for doing so. "I reheat in a covered microwave-safe dish, or you can reheat in a small saucepan until warmed," she advises. Whichever way you serve up leftovers, you can guarantee that this hearty beef chili hash will be your quick and easy dinner solution for days to come.
