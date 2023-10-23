The Thanksgiving Vegetable Dish Andrew Zimmern Swears By — Exclusive

If there's one Thanksgiving dinner invite we'd like to receive, it'd be from Andrew Zimmern's household. The famous chef is already preparing for Thanksgiving and, with the numerous delectable foods coming to the table, can we really blame him? In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the "Bizarre Foods" host detailed that he will never "yuck on someone else's yum." The menu is all yours — if you want to incorporate non-traditional or more traditional foods, you can. After all, tradition means something different to everybody.

As far as Zimmern's non-traditional dish of choice, the chef will be making a root vegetable purée that he didn't have on the table last year. "I rotate dishes through because there's too many favorites," Zimmern said. "I make a purée of root vegetables, of carrot, rutabaga, and sweet potato, and I season it with butter and smoked brown sugar." He'll be "seasoning it differently" than in the past — and just maybe convincing us to make it, too.