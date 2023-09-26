Andrew Zimmern's New Frozen Food Line Is Affordable And Convenient - Exclusive Interview

Would you say that the most difficult part of bringing the homemade meals to a frozen product was maintaining the flavor and the details?

I thought that would be the hardest part. The food groups and the chefs and the scientists and the engineers who we worked with at the company that's actually creating these products, building them and packaging them and shipping them to Walmart, has such incredible skill in that arena. I was floored. I was really happy with where we got coming right out of the gate.

The trickiest part is maintaining the price point, with the Swedish meatballs probably being the best example. I wanted to put a dollop of lingonberry preserves, which is how it's usually served, in a little pocket, like an oversized ketchup packet. It's the same way that the packages of frozen egg rolls include a sauce. Take the packet out, then in five minutes, it would heat up the Swedish meatballs, that packet would defrost, and you could tear it up and squeeze it into somewhere onto the bowl and dip your meatballs in the lingonberry preserves, which is very traditional.

We invested so much in the quality of the meat and the quality of the noodles and of the gravy. We had no room to spare. You then do a serving suggestion. "Serve these with your favorite preserves. I do mine with lingonberry." Along the way to get to that point was a lot of discussion. [What's an] easier way to do it? Do we want to do one less meatball? No. Are we going to sacrifice all the noodles? [It's a] triage [of] decisions that led to that. When you're trying to make anything that's excellent, that's what's going to happen.

When it comes down to it, would you say that is what makes these meals different from others on shelves — the excellence and quality that you were referring to?

Yes.

Gordon Ramsay just launched a frozen food line, too. Do you guys have a little competition going?

I don't think there's a competition.

That's a fair point. I'm really excited to try them out, too. They look really delicious.

It's homey comfort food, and I've been eating them nonstop for months leading up to the launch, and [I'm] making posts for my Instagram and stuff like that. Doesn't everyone hack microwave instructions? If your local editor is like, "A microwave hack," there's so much that we all do ourselves: what we choose to leave the lid on, when we choose to take it off. Do we cover it with paper toweling so it doesn't spatter? Do you not? Do you put something in the bowl you want to serve it in or do you put it in the tray of the food packaged? We all have. There's a million decisions when you take it out of your freezer, and I'm no different.

I'm now packing the stuff that I came up with. It's hysterical. I never had it on my bingo card that I would be hacking my own instructions, but I'm doing less and more. Everyone's microwave has a different output [in] watts. They all perform differently. I would encourage everybody to find what works for them.