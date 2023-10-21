What Separates Swedish Apple Pie From The Rest Of The Bushel?

Swedish apple pie is sometimes considered "crustless" because it doesn't have a distinct top and bottom layer of pastry like many other apple pies do. Instead, the crust is part pie, cake, and crumble, made from sugar, flour, melted butter, egg, and a bit of salt. Some recipes also call for chopped walnuts or pecans, which make for a pleasant crunch, but are totally optional. After the pie crust has been formed, it's heaped onto the sliced apples and then baked all together in the oven. The result is a delicious, crumbly, dessert that has a combination of filling and crust in each bite.

The filling consists of apples, spices, and sugar. Cinnamon is in nearly all Swedish apple pie recipes, but cloves, nutmeg, and other sweet spices would pair beautifully with it. The type of apple used in this recipe varies — some traditional ones simply call for "Swedish apples," which could refer to a variety of species such as Ingrid Marie or Akero. But in general, you want an apple that is tart, firm, and not too sweet. Varieties that would work well would include baking apples such as Granny Smiths, Honey Crisps, and Braeburns.

In general, Swedish apple pie isn't often served on its own. Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, or vanilla sauce (a Swedish dessert sauce) are usually scooped or drizzled on top. This treat could be served as an afternoon tea snack or as a warming dessert after dinner.