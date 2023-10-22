Walmart's Deli Hot Bar Gives Fast Food Restaurants A Run For Their Money

There are some deli hot bars that make us excited to go grocery shopping simply so we can get a quick but tasty lunch. While most people rave about Costco's food court, its deli selections have a following as well, and it is viewed as one of the best grocery store delis. Walmart, on the other hand, is usually near the bottom of those lists. Even though Walmart sells a massive amount of rotisserie chickens throughout its stores, most people would suggest purchasing your deli meats and cheese elsewhere.

However as CNET reported using data from Pricelisto that fast food prices jumped about 13% in 2022 due to inflation, more people are looking to Walmart's deli hot bar as a cheaper alternative. TikToker @samantha420gonzalez posted a video showing a food container with an eight-piece wing deal with potato wedges and mac and cheese and a price tag of $5.97. "Y'all thought I was joking when I said it, but I'm dead serious. Stop giving these fast food places your money," we hear in a voiceover.

With KFC charging around $9 for an eight-piece chicken wing combo meal and Popeyes charging more than $10 for a six-piece chicken wing combo meal, @samantha420gonzalez may have a point.